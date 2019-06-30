Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Chris Meier. View Sign Service Information Ott Funeral Home - Haven P.O. Box 217 102 N. Wichita Haven , KS 67543 (620)-465-3511 Send Flowers Notice

Haven-Meier, Roger Chris 66, died June 27, 2019 at his home in Haven. He was born August 31, 1952 in Hutchinson, the son of Ernest and Carley Brough Meier. He was a graduate of Haven High School and Hutchinson Junior College. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Tech Sgt. Major. He was a Jet Engine mechanic for McConnell Air Force Base for 31 years. He was also a farmer. He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he served on the cemetery board. He was also a member of the Haven EMS Board and was active in the Reno County 4-H shooting sports. He enjoyed bowling with his father in a bowling league for several years. Roger married Diane Vaughn in Haven in 1981. She died in 1997. He then married Terrie Rassel on September 21, 1999. She survives. Other survivors include a son, Michael, Haven; a daughter, Sarah (Matt) Nixon, Overland Park; stepchildren, Nick Westfahl, Austin, Texas, Tim (Ashley) Westfahl, Wichita, and Chris (Megan) Westfahl, Wichita; a sister Connie Ogden, Haven; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Haven, with Pastor Russell Bonine presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ott Funeral Home, Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Haven EMS, in care of the funeral home.

