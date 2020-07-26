1/1
Roger D. Coad
Coad, Roger D. 90, retired Los Alamos Nuclear Test Facility Architectural Engineer, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. No Services. Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edith Coad; brother, Keith Coad; sisters, Marjorie McCormick, Patricia Rood. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley Coad; sons, Rex A. (Jill) Coad, Russell (Julie) Coad, D.D.S, David (Gail) Harms; daughter, Elizabeth (Derrick) Slack; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial ID: 12086512, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
