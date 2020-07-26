Coad, Roger D. 90, retired Los Alamos Nuclear Test Facility Architectural Engineer, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. No Services. Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edith Coad; brother, Keith Coad; sisters, Marjorie McCormick, Patricia Rood. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley Coad; sons, Rex A. (Jill) Coad, Russell (Julie) Coad, D.D.S, David (Gail) Harms; daughter, Elizabeth (Derrick) Slack; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial ID: 12086512, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.