Roger D. Wilson (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
Notice
Wilson, Roger D. Commercial Truck Driver, passed away in the care of his wife, Mary (Cox) Wilson, December 12, 2019. Roger, born October 19, 1951, in Wichita, KS, Father: Bertram Louis Wilson and Mother: Mary Lucy Hoisington. Survived by Daughter: Sheri L. Ortiz (Jaime) and Son: David L. Riddle. Roger is also survived by his grandchildren: Ronnie D. Riddle, Jaime L. Ortiz, Maria L. Ortiz, Monica L. Ortiz, Elizabeth C. Ortiz, Ofelia M. Ortiz, Josefina M. Ortiz, Cristiana E. Ortiz, David J. Ortiz, Juan D. Ortiz, Jordan L. Ramos, Amelia B. Ramos and 32 great grandchildren. Preceded in death: Daughter: Michelle Ramos, Sister: Barbara and Brothers: David and Ronnie. Visitation at Cochran Mortuary Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, 5-7 p.m. A service will be held at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway Wichita, Ks 67214 Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
