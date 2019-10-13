Roger Dale Johansen (1936 - 2019)
Johansen, Roger Dale 83, a retired Boeing Tech Illustrator passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born July 14, 1936 to Oliver Johansen and Ella Mae Miner Johansen in Friend, Nebraska. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister. Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, LaVonna Johansen; children, Greg Johansen (Teresa), Susie Johansen, Mark Johansen (Darlene), and Tom Johansen (Kathy); 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Karolyn Pospisil (Larry). Visitation: Monday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church,1550 N. Chapel Hill St., Wichita. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Honor Flight, kansashonorflight.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019
