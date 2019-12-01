Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Dean Bender. View Sign Service Information Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home - Camdenton 15 Clint Avenue Camdenton , MO 65020 (573)-346-2265 Send Flowers Notice

SUNRISE BEACH, MO-Bender, Roger Dean 75, of Sunrise Beach, MO formerly of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully November 25, 2019. He was born in Fort Benning, Georgia, the son of Gordon and Anne (Kootz) Bender and grew up in Ellsworth, Kansas. Husband of 53 years to Sherilyn Carl Bender and proud father of Kameran (Tom) Casey and Chad Bender. He is survived by sister, Barbara McPherson as well as many dear lifelong friends. Roger graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Architecture ('66) and a Bachelor of Science Business Administration ('68) degree. He was president of the Delta Upsilon Alumni Board, and he served his country in the United States National Guard. Roger began his career in Wichita, KS, where he was a partner in the architectural firm Bender Viney Mann. Roger specialized in designing banks but was recognized for his striking triangular over-and-under duplex home design in Riverside, which was named an architectural Wichita Wonder by The International Magazine of Art and Culture and was also featured in the Wichita Eagle Beacon and The Wichitan Magazine. A true entrepreneur at heart, Roger also owned and operated a chain of convenience stores cleverly called "The Store" and started an innovative on-premise discount dry cleaner in Kansas City, also aptly named "Clothes Care." Later in his career, Roger's original passion for architecture and home building led him to the Lake of the Ozarks, where he designed and built hybrid mountain style timber homes. Roger was an avid tennis player, an enthusiastic fly fisherman, a strong supporter of Kansas State football, and loved a good political debate. He dreamed about living one day in Colorado. We will miss his humor, wit, and spirited soul. A private memorial service will be held on December 7 in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. If so desired, a memorial donation to The .

