Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger G. Helt. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PEORIA, AZ-Helt, Roger G. Wichita native Roger Gerald Helt, the second of five children of Richard G. and Ruby E. Helt, passed away in Phoenix on January 14 at age 77. Roger graduated in 1960 from North High School, an honors student and star three-sport athlete. He served honorably in the U. S. Army from 1962-64, then completed his B.S. at Washburn University, an MBA at Rockhurst College, and worked for many years as a CPA and insurance executive. Roger and first wife Mary Lockwood had four sons, who have also attained scholastic, athletic, and professional success. Roger and his wife of thirty years, Alice, lived in Beaverton and Waldport, OR, before moving to Peoria, AZ in 2012. He enjoyed their grandchildren, pickleball, and travelling, especially in their RV with Alice and the dogs. He is survived by wife Alice; sons, R. D. (Amy), Steven (Anita), Geoff (Carolyn), and James (Lisa); stepdaughter Jennifer O'Neill (Scott); stepsons, Stephen Thompson (Lena), and Brian Thompson (Emily); brothers, Richard (Marie), Douglas (Janie); sisters, Jeannine Mullins (Roger), and Katherine Cruz (Ronaldo); numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

PEORIA, AZ-Helt, Roger G. Wichita native Roger Gerald Helt, the second of five children of Richard G. and Ruby E. Helt, passed away in Phoenix on January 14 at age 77. Roger graduated in 1960 from North High School, an honors student and star three-sport athlete. He served honorably in the U. S. Army from 1962-64, then completed his B.S. at Washburn University, an MBA at Rockhurst College, and worked for many years as a CPA and insurance executive. Roger and first wife Mary Lockwood had four sons, who have also attained scholastic, athletic, and professional success. Roger and his wife of thirty years, Alice, lived in Beaverton and Waldport, OR, before moving to Peoria, AZ in 2012. He enjoyed their grandchildren, pickleball, and travelling, especially in their RV with Alice and the dogs. He is survived by wife Alice; sons, R. D. (Amy), Steven (Anita), Geoff (Carolyn), and James (Lisa); stepdaughter Jennifer O'Neill (Scott); stepsons, Stephen Thompson (Lena), and Brian Thompson (Emily); brothers, Richard (Marie), Douglas (Janie); sisters, Jeannine Mullins (Roger), and Katherine Cruz (Ronaldo); numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close