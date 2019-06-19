Martin, Roger G. 68, proud graduate of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota and Director of Marketing at Cessna Aircraft for 36 years, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard R. and Geneva L. Martin. Survived by his wife, Gloria J. Martin; daughter, Stacy (Shane) McGonnell; sons, Christopher Martin, Cory (Heidi) Martin; seven grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Russell) diBartolo, Sharon (Al) Peterson; brother, Larry (Rita) Martin; mother-in-law, Alice Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Doc's Friends, P.O. Box 771089, Wichita, KS 67277 and Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. Share tributes and see full obituary online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 19, 2019