1/
Roger Good
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Good
November 10, 1940 - October 26, 2020
Springdale, Arkansas - Roger is survived by wife, Connie, daughters Michelle (Rick) Cotter, Staci Standley and son, Jeff; granddaughters Breanna Scrivner, Samantha and D'laina Standley, grandson Nick Cotter and great-granddaughter Evie Scrivner, all of Arkansas, sister, Nancy (Karl) Rudrow and niece, Vicki Vail of Wichita. He was preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Erma Good, niece, Sheri Standlie and nephew Scott Smith.
He was a veteran, serving in the USAF and retired from Boeing. After retirement he was involved in customizing cars from engines to body work and paint. He will be missed by all who knew him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved