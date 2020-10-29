Roger Good

November 10, 1940 - October 26, 2020

Springdale, Arkansas - Roger is survived by wife, Connie, daughters Michelle (Rick) Cotter, Staci Standley and son, Jeff; granddaughters Breanna Scrivner, Samantha and D'laina Standley, grandson Nick Cotter and great-granddaughter Evie Scrivner, all of Arkansas, sister, Nancy (Karl) Rudrow and niece, Vicki Vail of Wichita. He was preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Erma Good, niece, Sheri Standlie and nephew Scott Smith.

He was a veteran, serving in the USAF and retired from Boeing. After retirement he was involved in customizing cars from engines to body work and paint. He will be missed by all who knew him.





