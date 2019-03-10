AUGUSTA-Harber, Roger 67, of Augusta, Kansas passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 in Andover. Roger was born the son of Robert and Dorothy Harber on November 28, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Roger and Elaine Harber were united in marriage on October 2, 1976 in Derby, Kansas. Roger retired after 30 years from Learjet. Roger attended Wichita State University where he received a bachelors degree in Administration of Justice. He enjoyed riding motorcycles for many years and loved to camp. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife; Elaine Harber and brothers; Dale and Brian Harber. Inurnment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Harber.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019