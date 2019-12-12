COLORADO SPRINGS, CO-Poss, Roger J. 78, of Colorado Springs, CO, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Roger was born March 5, 1941 to Edmund and Vivian (Radner) Poss in Hoboken, NJ. Roger is a Retired Army Veteran with 20+ years. Roger especially loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Julia, of 59 years, and brothers, Edmund, Ronald, and William Poss. Survived by children Roger Jr. and (Michelle) Poss of North Platte NE, Tony and (Heidi) Poss, Liz and (Robert) Aragon and Angela and (Rick) Blue, all of Colorado Springs, and Jeffery and (Michele) Poss of Udall KS., siblings Ann Domino, Kenneth and Robert Poss, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that Roger be remembered through donations in his name to the COPD Foundation.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019