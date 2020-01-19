Roger L. Ramsey

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Ramsey, Roger L. Age 77, passed away January 17, 2020. Roger was born in Hominy, Oklahoma to Agnes Meleta Ramsey and Floyd Thomas Ramsey. Both parents and his brother, Stanley Ramsey have preceded him. He retired from Boiler Maker Union #83 and was Owner/Operator of Ramsey Signs until his retirement. Roger is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margery Ramsey; and nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral service will be 10:30am, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to, Friends of the Great Plains Nature Center-Kids Fishing, 6232 E. 29th N., Wichita, KS 67220.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020
