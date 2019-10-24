Brown, Roger Lee 82, Roger was an active retiree who valued spending time with his family and friends. He was an expert whistler with a booming laugh that came easily, generous and loyal to all he knew, and always eager to expand his social network. He owned and operated Material Handling Inc. as the President working alongside his son, Kirk for 18 years. He engaged in his community through Kiwanis and the Wichita Executive Association (WEA) as a member and leader. He succumbed to cancer surrounded by loved ones on October 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on October 26, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dollie Brown; great-granddaughter, Grace Harris. Survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Mary Brown; son, Kirk (Janet) Brown; daughters, Sherrilyn (George) Zinck, all of Wichita, Tyra (Rob) Birk of Parker, CO; brothers, Ronald Brown of Sunrise Beach, MO, Richard Brown of Independence, MO; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (). Share memories online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019