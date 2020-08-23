1/
Roger Lynn Applegate
Applegate, Roger Lynn 65, passed away on August 20, 2020 from cancer. Roger worked in fiberglass at Chance Rides and as a toolmaker for Cessna in Wichita. Later, he became a substitute paraeducator for special needs in the Wichita public schools. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Emma Applegate; sister, Lynnette and brother, Melvin. He is survived by his brother, Warren Applegate; sisters, Lynda Applegate and Brenda Granger. For service information and condolences visit www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
