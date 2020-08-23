Applegate, Roger Lynn 65, passed away on August 20, 2020 from cancer. Roger worked in fiberglass at Chance Rides and as a toolmaker for Cessna in Wichita. Later, he became a substitute paraeducator for special needs in the Wichita public schools. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Emma Applegate; sister, Lynnette and brother, Melvin. He is survived by his brother, Warren Applegate; sisters, Lynda Applegate and Brenda Granger. For service information and condolences visit www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.