Jones, Roger N. 77, retired banker and real estate investor, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 am, Friday, July 24, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8021 W. 21st St. N., Wichita. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Sue and Lyle Jones, and his brother, Gary Jones. He will be greatly missed by his surviving daughters; Angela Jones Mahan (Earl), Malinda Jones Wehlmann, Nicole Jensen (David), Megan Jones, Kristen Millershaski (Ryan) and Madison Mason (Logan); grandchildren Lillie, Coraline, Revan, Charlotte and Warner. Condolences may be sent to www.wulfastmortuary.com