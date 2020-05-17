AURORA, CO-Fisher, Rolland D. 71, of Aurora, Colorado died on Monday, May 11th, 2020. Rollie was born on October 2nd, 1948 in Oberlin, Kansas to Gilford and Lois (Nicodemus) Fisher. He graduated from Norton Community High School in Norton, Kansas, and received a degree in Political Science from Fort Hays State University, and a Master's degree in Marketing from Ball State University. Rollie had a distinguished career in the advertising, marketing and addiction treatment industries. He owned his own advertising agency, RDF & Associates, in Hays, Kansas for over 10 years. In 1987, Rollie went to work for one of his clients, Valley Hope Association, as Vice President of Marketing and Development. Rollie worked in the addiction treatment industry as a marketing and development expert for over 30 years, working with Valley Hope Association in Norton, CeDAR/University of Colorado Hospital in the Denver area, and as a consultant in the Denver area. Rollie had a passion for sports, particularly golf. Over the years, he was able to play all over the world, including some of the most well-known courses in Scotland, Iceland & the United States. He was known as the "best putter in the family" and defended that title in yearly golf trips with family and friends. In addition to golf, Rollie was well known as a coach for his daughter's and son's teams when they were growing up (and was never afraid to make his voice known if he didn't like a call). Upon retirement, he and his wife, Michelle, traveled all over the country and world. Rollie enjoyed spending time with his family, all the while collecting "Marbles" along the way. His compassion and generous spirit were evident in all that he did. Rollie was preceded in death by his father, Gilford, his mother Lois, his sisters, Sally, Sandy, and Myrna, and his first wife, Diann (Heaton). He is survived by his wife, Michelle (Leiker-Wessling), Aurora; his daughter, Jennifer, husband Sam and Rollie's grandson Ron, St. Joseph, Missouri; his son Matt, Kansas City, Missouri; his brother, Rod, and wife, Cheryl, Owosso, Oklahoma; his brother, Roger, and wife Teresa, Jamestown, North Dakota; and several cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. A celebration of Rollie's life will occur at a date and location to be determined later. Memorials may be sent to the Rollie Fisher Memorial with Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, P.O. Box 310, Hays, KS 67601.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store