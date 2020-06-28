Ketteman, Rollin Lee went to live with his heavenly father and all those that went before him on June 19, 2020. Rollin was born in Wichita in 1931, the son of Herman William Ketteman and Mildred Alice Layer, long-time owners and operators of Ketteman Bakery. He graduated from East High in 1949 and Wichita University in 1953. He was on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1968 and served in Vietnam and Korea, earning the Combat Infantryman Badge and reaching the rank of captain. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter Angela. He is survived by sister Rebecca Stamps (Guy), brother Russell (Ellen), stepson Mike Cuenca, daughter Alicia Ramey (Robert), grandsons Austin Cuenca, Landon Ramey and Max Ramey, and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Due to precautions necessary during the ongoing pandemic, a private service will be held on June 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. CDT. The service will be available online at https://zoom.us/j/92338738485. Memorial contributions can be made in his name at Calvary United Methodist Church and Rainbows United. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Cumbernauld Village (Winfield, KS) and most recently at Larksfield Place (Wichita, KS) for their wonderful care and compassion during this season of his life.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.