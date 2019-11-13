Stafford, Romer 90, passed away befittingly on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019. Romer grew up near Hoisington, Kansas, where he developed his work ethic and devotion for farming during his childhood, and gardening throughout retirement. He served in the Korean War and was one of the few survivors of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He owned and operated Stafford Auto Service for over 30 years. Services will be private. Preceded in death by his parents, Emily and Lee Stafford. Survivors: wife, Vada; daughter, Jayne (Mike) Sanders, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Emily (Bryce) Morgan, Grady Sanders and Hank (Kaitlyn) Sanders. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019