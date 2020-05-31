Downs, Ron D. Sr. Age 73, passed away May 27, 2020, born October 8, 1946 to William and Florence Downs. Ron served in the United States Air Force and retired as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Williams and brother, Gary Downs. Ron is survived by his wife, Carolyn Downs; sons, Dean Downs Jr., Billy Downs, and Jay Murphy; daughter, Michelle McManus; brothers, Mick and David Downs; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to, American Cancer Society. Come and go viewing from 10am-4pm, Monday, June 1st, at Resthaven Mortuary. Private family services will be held.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.