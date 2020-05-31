Ron D. Downs Sr.
1946 - 2020
Downs, Ron D. Sr. Age 73, passed away May 27, 2020, born October 8, 1946 to William and Florence Downs. Ron served in the United States Air Force and retired as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Williams and brother, Gary Downs. Ron is survived by his wife, Carolyn Downs; sons, Dean Downs Jr., Billy Downs, and Jay Murphy; daughter, Michelle McManus; brothers, Mick and David Downs; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to, American Cancer Society. Come and go viewing from 10am-4pm, Monday, June 1st, at Resthaven Mortuary. Private family services will be held.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
