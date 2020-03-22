ST. PETERSBURG, FL-Holzman, Ron Age 70, passed away on March 14, 2020 due to complications from ALS. He resided in St. Petersburg, FL and was formerly from Wichita, KS. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Marine Corps, and co-owned Holzman Machine with his wife and son. Survived by wife Jolinda; sons Rocky Peitz, and Russell (Jessica) Holzman; daughters Amy (Corey) McGreevy, Carrie Johnson, Tabitha Peitz, and Trisha (Eric) Dunn; brothers Larry (Mary) Holzman and Tim (Linda) Holzman; sisters Roberta Cox, Becky Miller, and Louise Osborne; 10 granchildren, Alex Holzman, Andrew Eberly, Tyler McGreevy, Addison Johnson, Chase, Ethan and Owen Peitz, Mila, Jack and Kade Holzman. He was predeceased by parents Lawrence and Clara Holzman. Service to be held at St. Anne's Parrish in Wichita, KS at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037, 888-949-2577, www.alsa.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020