Martin, Ron 72, retired Building Engineer for USD 259, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Memorial service, 1:30 pm, Thursday, August 8, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Ron is survived by his wife, Pat Martin; children, Ronnie Martin, Chad Martin, Paul Lindman, Heather McIntire, and Shila Groth (Robert); sister, Vickie Rains (Ron); 26 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Retta and parents, Ronald Martin and Barbara Lovelady. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019
