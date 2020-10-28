1/
Ronald A. Bannon
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald A. Bannon
July 31, 1943 - October 25, 2020
Douglass, Kansas - After a long battle with Parkinsons, Ronald A. Bannon passed away on October 25, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on July 31, 1943 in Winfield, Kansas. He was a farmer, rancher, and business owner. He is survived by wife, Helen, and children Ronda Lemke (David), Daren Bannon (Mary), Donna Bates (Jake), Twyla Herrick (Terry), Darwin Nelson (Georgeann), and Brent Nelson (Ginger). He had 14 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.
Memorial service will be Thursday, October 29th at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church in Douglass, Kansas. Viewing can be done at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kansas from 2 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday. The family will be present from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Wednesday, October 28th.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church at 107 S Maple, Douglass, Kansas, 67039



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
Thank you for all your Trust and Friendship over the years. - Ron, Dan, & Lea Ann Palecki.
Lea Ann Palecki
Friend
October 27, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lea Palecki
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved