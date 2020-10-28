Ronald A. BannonJuly 31, 1943 - October 25, 2020Douglass, Kansas - After a long battle with Parkinsons, Ronald A. Bannon passed away on October 25, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on July 31, 1943 in Winfield, Kansas. He was a farmer, rancher, and business owner. He is survived by wife, Helen, and children Ronda Lemke (David), Daren Bannon (Mary), Donna Bates (Jake), Twyla Herrick (Terry), Darwin Nelson (Georgeann), and Brent Nelson (Ginger). He had 14 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.Memorial service will be Thursday, October 29th at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church in Douglass, Kansas. Viewing can be done at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kansas from 2 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday. The family will be present from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Wednesday, October 28th.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church at 107 S Maple, Douglass, Kansas, 67039