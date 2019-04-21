Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Allen "Ronnie" Feikert. View Sign

Feikert, Ronald "Ronnie" Allen 45, left us to be with God on Monday, April 15, 2019. Ronnie loved life, especially spending time with his family, friends, his adored cat, Emma and his work with The American Red Cross but most of all his unbreakable bond with his mother, Linda. Ronnie was a caring man that would give the shirt off his back to anyone with a smile that would melt the hearts of anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He never met a stranger and he always had a witty answer for anyone and anything! Survivors include his mother & father, Linda and Mike Feikert; dearest family friend, Darla Edson; sisters, Jenny Harper and Angie Miller; grandfather, Harry Feikert; nieces and nephews, Ashley Lucas, Charlie Wells, Ryleigh Davis, Logan Wells, Reese Taylor, Ravyn Taylor and Tucker Harper; aunts, Marcia, Terry and Kimmy; cousins, Todd, Kevin, Kayla, Justin, Nicole, Brice, Wynter and Melanie plus a host of extended family members, and Ronnie's best friends, Todd Ruge and Brent Wenzel as well as many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Berean Assembly located at 1215 W. Carey Lane, Wichita Ks 67217 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow.

