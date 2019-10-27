Ronald Alois Goetzinger

Goetzinger, Ronald Alois 80, former Beech Aircraft employee, born May 8, 1939, in Wheeler, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Service 2:00 pm, Monday, October 28, at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian, Wichita, Ks. Survived by wife Judy Jensen Goetzinger; sons Doug (Debi), Denis (Earlene), Jeff (Beth) and Clark (Katie); daughter-in-law Marcia; step-children Tim Freed, Scott Freed (Marcy), Lori LaSalle & Brad Vieux; brother Gerald Goetzinger; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. Preceded by sons David & Shawn, parents Alois & Christina, sister Lucille, brothers Malcolm, Earl, Melvin, Lester & LaVerne Goetzinger. Memorials: Cancer Center of Kansas & Riverlawn Christian Church. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
