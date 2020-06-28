Ronald Boomershine

Boomershine, Ronald 71, passed away on June 24,2020. He was born on August 23, 1948 in Winfield, KS to Garold and Mildred Boomershine. Ronald retired from Honeywell after 29 years. He was a competitive bowler and recreational golfer. Ronald loved to support his grandchildren in their sports and passions. Ronald is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Boomershine, his daughter Michelle Collins and her husband Dustin, granddaughter Kacey, grandson Brandon, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers Gary and Bobby Boomershine. A celebration of life will be held on July 2, 2020 from 10am to noon at Pathway Church located at 2001 N. Maize Road, Wichita, KS 67212. In leu of flowers, the family is working on a memorial for bowling scholarships with the local colleges.



