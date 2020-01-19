Ronald Clark Henderson (1949 - 2020)
Henderson, Ronald Clark passed away Jan. 12, 2020 in Wichita. He was born to Charles and Norma (Lunbery) Henderson in Wichita in 1949. He was the older of two brothers, Bruce (Kathy). Ron went into the Air Force after high school where he made a career in the military with service in both the Air Force and the Kansas Air National Guard. He took great pride in achieving the title and responsibilities of crew chief. After his military retirement he went on to work for Lear Jet until 2014. He married JoAnn (Hile) in 1970. They had two children, a daughter, Cherice Kay and a son, Shawn (Laura). He married Denise E. (Wagner) in 1997. She passed away 2011. He married Trudi (Evans) in 2013. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bruce, and wife, Denise. Ronald is survived by his daughter; son; grandchildren; wife; sister-in-law; nephew, Patrick (Whitney); and many dear friends and extended family members. Ron was a true patriot in every sense of the word. Visitation: Monday, January 20, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca Wichita. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside Service with Military Honors: 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Winfield. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Calvary Chapel West Campus, 2223 W. Maize Road, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020
