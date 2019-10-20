Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Dale Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DENVER, CO-Carter, Ronald Dale 71, passed away on October 11, 2019 after a short illness. Ron was born to Earlene and Ivan Carter of Wichita, Kansas on March 26, 1948. He was married to Sandra Smith from 1970 to 1975, and Shannon (Spear) Carter from 1995 - 2019. Ron earned bachelors' and masters' degrees in Journalism from the University of Kansas and enjoyed a 50 year career in marketing and advertising with Broyles, Allebaugh & Davis, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) and the University of Denver. He loved the outdoors, where he spent many hours birdwatching, fishing, hiking and skiing. His proudest achievement and greatest love were his daughter, Katherine (Katie) Dale Carter (20), who is currently a junior at his alma mater. Ron is survived by Katie and Shannon; as well as siblings, Steve Carter, Rebecca Palmer and Linda Wilson; sister-in-law, Toni Carter; brothers-in-law, Kent Carter and Scott Wilson; nieces, Shannon (Wilson) Vance, Jennifer Wilson, and Georgia Carter; and nephews, Charlie Wilson, Cody Palmer; and his much loved dogs, Charlie and Toby; and a wide circle of cherished friends. Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., November 23, 2019 at Hope United Methodist Church in Greenwood Village, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ron's memory to the Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue, PO BOX 103130, Denver CO 80250 or online at

DENVER, CO-Carter, Ronald Dale 71, passed away on October 11, 2019 after a short illness. Ron was born to Earlene and Ivan Carter of Wichita, Kansas on March 26, 1948. He was married to Sandra Smith from 1970 to 1975, and Shannon (Spear) Carter from 1995 - 2019. Ron earned bachelors' and masters' degrees in Journalism from the University of Kansas and enjoyed a 50 year career in marketing and advertising with Broyles, Allebaugh & Davis, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) and the University of Denver. He loved the outdoors, where he spent many hours birdwatching, fishing, hiking and skiing. His proudest achievement and greatest love were his daughter, Katherine (Katie) Dale Carter (20), who is currently a junior at his alma mater. Ron is survived by Katie and Shannon; as well as siblings, Steve Carter, Rebecca Palmer and Linda Wilson; sister-in-law, Toni Carter; brothers-in-law, Kent Carter and Scott Wilson; nieces, Shannon (Wilson) Vance, Jennifer Wilson, and Georgia Carter; and nephews, Charlie Wilson, Cody Palmer; and his much loved dogs, Charlie and Toby; and a wide circle of cherished friends. Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., November 23, 2019 at Hope United Methodist Church in Greenwood Village, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ron's memory to the Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue, PO BOX 103130, Denver CO 80250 or online at https://www.goldenretrieverfreedom.com/donations/ Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close