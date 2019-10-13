SEDGWICK-Arrowsmith, Ronald Dean 72, former KSNW director and retired Spirit Aircraft, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Survived by wife, Kelli Jo; daughters, Crystal Leming (Patrick) and Amanda Turner (Tim); grandchildren, Alyssa, Brooklyn, Emily, Kelsie, Cody and Liberty; sister, Loretta Ware (Cliff); mother-in-law, Roberta Johnson; brother-in-laws, Dana Keiser and Jim Johnson; many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Joe Arrowsmith and Donna Mae (Johnson) Arrowsmith; sisters, Marcia (Al) Mararra and Donna Jo "Jody" Keiser. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 12 at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Service 10 a.m., Monday, October 14 at Sedgwick First United Methodist Church, 600 N. Commercial, Sedgwick, Kansas. Graveside at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Bentley, Kansas with Military Honors. Memorials to Sedgwick United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019