Ronald Dean Roots

Service Information
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS
67213
(316)-265-2646
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Lone Star Cemetery
Pretty Prairie, KS
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
7901 W. 21st St
Wichita., KS
Roots, Ronald Dean age 68, loving husband, father, grandfather, and retired Engineering Operations Lead for the Boeing Company, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation 2-8 PM Friday, July 12, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca; graveside service 9:00 am Saturday, July 13, Lone Star Cemetery, Pretty Prairie with a memorial service following at 11 am, Aldersgate United Methodist Church 7901 W. 21st St. N., Wichita. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Jessie Roots. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Chari; son, Allen (Kendra); daughter, Cindy Vickers (Stephen); sister, Nancy Roots; and his grandchildren, Cooper and Kaitlyn. Memorials have been established with Grassroots - Angel House, P.O. Box 106, Pewaukee, WI 53072, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205, and The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 12, 2019
