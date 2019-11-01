Wilson, Ronald E. "Ron" Age 68, passed away October 29, 2019. Ron was a loving dad, devoted husband, someone who sought a good bargain, ornery, and told it like it was. He also enjoyed farming, fishing, and attending classic car shows. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 30 years, Marlene Wilson; his parents, Sager and Madonna Wilson. He is survived by son, Thomas (Alexis) Wilson; daughter, Amanda Wilson; siblings, Janet Stephenson, Linda (Jerry) Borth, Richard (Mary) Wilson, Rodney (Dawn) Wilson, and Nancy Carroll. A visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Funeral service Saturday, November 2nd 10:00 AM, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019