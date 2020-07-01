Bolton, Ronald Eugene "Ron", PhD passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Paris, TX on June 13, 1945 and was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Bolton, to whom he was married for 50 years. For over 30 years, Ron was a clinical psychologist operating a private practice in Wichita, KS. He retired in 2015. Prior to that, he and his wife Beverly were house parents at Maude Carpenter Children's Home (now Carpenter Place). Ron earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, his master's degree from Abilene Christian University and his doctorate from the University of North Texas. Ron was an avid amateur astronomer and a longtime member of the Kansas Astronomical Observers. He and Beverly were also dedicated members of the Riverwalk Church of Christ. He is survived by his children Rachel Bolton of Austin, TX and Zachary Bolton of Los Angeles, CA and two grandsons. A memorial service for Ron will be held in the future when family and friends may gather safely in person. In the meantime, donations in Ron's name may be made via mail or online to the Lake Afton Public Observatory (https://www.lakeafton.com), Attn: Ron Bolton Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 554, Goddard, KS 67052 or to Carpenter Place (www.carpenterplace.org), 1501 North Meridian Avenue, Wichita, Kansas 67203.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.