HAYSVILLE-Williams, Ronald Eugene 68, retired aircraft mechanic from Boeing/Spirit, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born May 16, 1951 to Charles and Faye Williams in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Ron loved baseball. He coached youth baseball in and around Haysville for many years. Ron served on the board of directors for the NBC Hap Dumont Youth Baseball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Faye Williams; and dog, Linus. Ronald is survived by his son,Todd (Jennifer) Williams; brother, Terry (Sandy) Williams; sister, Sheryl Zogleman; grandchildren, Kaden and Kelsey Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Baseball Congress, 120 S Main St, Wichita, KS 67202. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020