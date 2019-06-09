Ronald F. Rivers

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald F. Rivers.
Notice
Send Flowers

Rivers, Ronald F. 84, passed away on June 4, 2019. Ronald was a member of the MG Club and enjoyed golf and baseball. He is preceded in death by his wife, Harriette; son, John Mark Rivers; grandson, Christopher Kasten; and brother, Larry Rivers. Ronald is survived by children, Linda (Don) Kasten, June (Gary) Foreman, Theresa (Rocky) Rebert, Ronald F. (Anita) Rivers, II, Martha (Jesse) Cain, Mary Minor; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Rosary will be 7:00 pm Monday June 10, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 am Tuesday June 11, 2019, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorials may be given to Meals On Wheels, 200 S. Walnut St., Wichita, KS 67213.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.