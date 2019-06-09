Rivers, Ronald F. 84, passed away on June 4, 2019. Ronald was a member of the MG Club and enjoyed golf and baseball. He is preceded in death by his wife, Harriette; son, John Mark Rivers; grandson, Christopher Kasten; and brother, Larry Rivers. Ronald is survived by children, Linda (Don) Kasten, June (Gary) Foreman, Theresa (Rocky) Rebert, Ronald F. (Anita) Rivers, II, Martha (Jesse) Cain, Mary Minor; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Rosary will be 7:00 pm Monday June 10, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 am Tuesday June 11, 2019, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorials may be given to Meals On Wheels, 200 S. Walnut St., Wichita, KS 67213.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019