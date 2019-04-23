Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald G. Cuda. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Cuda, Ronald G. 77, passed away Sunday April 21. 2019 peacefully with family at his side. He was born February 12, 1942 in Glendale California. He was preceded in death by his father, Slavator Michael and mother, Rosinia Miller. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann; 2 sons, Curtis (Michelle) and Darren (Heather); grandchildren, Bryce, Cory, Tanner and Maddie. Ron served proudly in the Navy for 4 years. Owned his own business, C-Plus Inc. for 30 years. He was an avid car lover and was involved in car racing for 35 years, he served as president of the Racing Booster Club. He also had a love for Classic Cars, where he served as President of two classic car clubs. Ron loved many activities, whether it was cars, fishing or boating, but what he treasured most of all was his time with family. He was also very grateful and blessed with the many friendships he made throughout his life. Graveside Service 3:00 pm Thursday, April 25th at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be given to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.



