Ronald Herman Litchet

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Herman Litchet.
Notice
Send Flowers

Litchet, Ronald Herman 85, Retired Beechcraft mechanic, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Methodist Church. Ronald was a 3rd Degree Mason in the Haysville Lodge and a Navy Korean War veteran. Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Litchet; son, Robin Patrick Litchet; parents, Walter and Anna Schliesman. Survived by his daughter, Tammy Mehl of Wichita; son, Timothy D. Litchet of Sarasota, FL; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Kuefler, Shirley Kuefler, both of South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center, 7303 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.