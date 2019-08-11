Litchet, Ronald Herman 85, Retired Beechcraft mechanic, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Methodist Church. Ronald was a 3rd Degree Mason in the Haysville Lodge and a Navy Korean War veteran. Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Litchet; son, Robin Patrick Litchet; parents, Walter and Anna Schliesman. Survived by his daughter, Tammy Mehl of Wichita; son, Timothy D. Litchet of Sarasota, FL; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Kuefler, Shirley Kuefler, both of South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center, 7303 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019