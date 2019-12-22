Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald James Johns. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WINSLOW, AR-Johns, Ronald James age 75, resident of Winslow, Arkansas since 1983, passed away on April 12, 2018. He was born on September 11, 1942 in Wichita, Kansas, to Ava Johns and Hazel Marie (Courtney) Johns. The viewing and funeral were on April 16, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Winslow, Pastor Greg Dold officiating. In 1965, Ronald married Patricia Jean Michael in Wichita. They were blessed with a child, a son, DJ Ronald is survived by DJ (Django Johns Dubose), DJ's wife, Jillian; a granddaughter, Evlin Jennifer DuBose; and a grandson, James Michael DuBose, all of Austin, Texas. Ronald is also survived by a brother, Buddy Ava Johns, Jr., and a sister, Marcia Lorraine Johns, both of Wichita. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; by two sisters, Gloria Marie Johns and Janice Ann Johns; and by one brother, Gilbert Johns, all of Wichita. Ron attended Wichita schools - Martinson, Allison, and West High School. He graduated from Wichita State University with a BA degree in English and mathematics and an MA degree in English. He earned a PhD (ABD) degree in English from the University of Oklahoma at Norman. He taught there and at Kansas State University. He was a talented stonemason and was skilled at construction, including building high-domed roofs on churches by rappelling. In his lifetime he liked to read, write poetry, travel, camp, fish, hunt, garden, and bird-watch. He enjoyed family history. He enjoyed his athletic ability. He liked water sports, holidays, current events, and pet dogs. He loved music - playing guitar and piano, singing, and sharing music. Ron was greatly loved by his family and friends and Ron loved his family and friends greatly. He liked telling about his family and talking with his friends. He was known for his soft-heartedness toward helping people. He cheered people with his fine sense of humor. He enjoyed his woods with its birds and animals. He liked to share the gospel. He loved God, America, his family, and his friends. He will always be loved, remembered and missed. This tribute was lovingly written by Marcia Johns and Buddy Johns on December 20, 2019. To read a more complete obituary go online to Moore's Funeral Chapel and Mortuary of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

