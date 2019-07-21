AUGUSTA-Sandfort, Ronald John 61, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A memorial service will be October 26, 2019 at the Augusta City Lake (details to follow later). Ronald was born in Wichita, KS December 27, 1957, to the late Judy (Lane) and John Sandfort. A Southwind Oil employee, Ron enjoyed telling a good story, being in the outdoors, and gardening. Survived by: wife, Sharon Heffron of the home; daughter, Lesley Sandfort; sons, Rory, John and Ryan Sandfort; brother, Steve Sandfort; sister Jennifer Sandfort; grandchildren, Alexander, Devan, Evan, Sophia Lynn and Orion. Donations for the October 26th memorial may be sent to: paypal.me/LesleyLayne.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019