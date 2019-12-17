|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Kamphaus.
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Saint Cecilia Catholic Parish
CLEARWATER-Kamphaus, Ronald 75, passed away Saturday, December 14th, 2019. Visitation and Family Greet: 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. A Rosary will begin at 7. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am, Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at Saint Cecilia Catholic Parish, 1830 West Grand Avenue, Haysville. Ronald was born April 25th, 1944 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Leo Kamphaus and Dorothy Winkler Kamphaus. He loved to hunt, fish, woodworking, motorcycle riding, working on cars and attending grandkids sporting events. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry, and granddaughter, Lanie Rodriguez. Ronald is survived by his Wife of 52 years, Paulette; daughters, Christina Wiseman, Valerie Rodriguez (Shannon); son, Chris Kamphaus; grandchildren, Michael Wiseman (Libby), Andrew Duerr, Zachary Wiseman (Alexis), Charles Wiseman, Cameron Rodriguez (Derisha), Axel Kamphaus; great-grandchildren, Tate Richards, Samuel Wiseman, Cruz and Sunny Rodriguez and Eldon Wiseman, due in March; brothers, Wayne and Steve; sisters, Karen, Janice, and Susan and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus, Council # 6761, 1830 W. Grand Avenue, Haysville or to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|