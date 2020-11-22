1/
Ronald Ken Collier
1943 - 2020
Ronald Ken Collier
September 28, 1943 - November 19, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - born on September 28, 1943 passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Vivian and wife Beverly. Survived by sons Kevin (wife Leann) of Mulvane and Kerry of Wichita and 3 grandsons; Tyler, Alex and Gerald; and his two brothers Randy (wife Julia) and Mark (wife Kathy). Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Tuesday, November 24 and Memorial service at 10 am on Wednesday, November 25, both at Smith Mortuary in Mulvane. Burial will follow the service at Waco Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
