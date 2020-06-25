DERBY-Cathey, Ronald L. 67, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Memorial Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Doris Cathey. Ronald is survived by his wife, Tina Dillon, Derby; sister, Monty and Marilyn Black, Dodge City; father-in-law, Richard McCready, Derby; sister-in-law, Tom and Debra Phillips, Cypress, TX; brother-in-law, John and Sue McCready, Maxwell, NE; and his fur babies, Sara and Bernard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 3450 N. Rock Road, Suite 211, Wichita, Kansas 67226 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.