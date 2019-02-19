AUGUSTA-Lakin, Ronald L. "Ron" 74, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sat., Feb. 16, 2019. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS (12th street entrance). Ron was born on Dec. 11, 1944 in Neodesha, KS to Elvin and Amy (Worford) Lakin. He married Irene (Anderson) on Sept. 9, 1962 in New Albany, KS and she survives him. Survivors include: daughters, Deb (Randy) Engelbrecht, Lisa (Doug) Nixon, and Marsha (Todd) Martin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard Lakin of El Dorado. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Charles, Bob, Bill, Rex, and Roy Lakin; grandson, Justin Martin; and beloved dog, B.J. Ron worked at Beech Aircraft for 42 years before retiring. He enjoyed the couples dog, Sadie, crossword puzzles, and watching sports, especially the Kansas Jayhawks. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House, 1110 N Emporia Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019