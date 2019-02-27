Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. (Tom) Lieurance. View Sign

KANSAS CITY-Lieurance, Ronald L. (Tom) 87, of Kansas City, MO died peacefully on Friday, February 22 at home at Kingswood Senior Living Community. He was born in Wichita, KS in 1931 to Emery Martin Lieurance and Jennie McCandless Lieurance. Although his birth name was Ronald, he was always called Tom by family and friends for no known for sure reason in-spite-of his given name of Ronald. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, son Barton and older brother Gene. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Dirk, four grandchildren, Doug (Katie), Kathryn (Michael), Colby (Emily), Janelle (Craig), four great-grandchildren, Trent, Owen, Hudson and Pippa, and his brother Jim (Sybil). After graduating from East High School in Wichita, KS, Tom attended Phillips University in Enid, OK, where he received his Bachelors degree, and then attended Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, MA, where he earned his STB, in Theology. Tom, with wife Linda and two sons, had four much loved and memorable pastorates: Flatbush Christian Church in Brooklyn, NY, First Christian Church in Kansas City, MO, Associate Minister at Country Club Christian Church of Kansas City, MO, and Senior minister at Liberty Christian Church in Liberty, MO. In Tom's words, "I have held four things especially dear in my heart, wife Linda, sons Dirk and Bart and their families, and fly fishing for trout in many streams and lakes of Colorado. Biblically speaking Linda has been a balanced mix of the Martha and Mary of Jesus' telling and I have been dumb lucky to be with her for 65+ years. God bless, and Amen."A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO with Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Christian Church Trust Fund, 427 E. Kansas, Liberty, MO 64068, or Kingswood Senior Living Community Foundation, 10000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114 or Rebuilding Together, 2050 Plumbers Way, Liberty, MO 64068.

KANSAS CITY-Lieurance, Ronald L. (Tom) 87, of Kansas City, MO died peacefully on Friday, February 22 at home at Kingswood Senior Living Community. He was born in Wichita, KS in 1931 to Emery Martin Lieurance and Jennie McCandless Lieurance. Although his birth name was Ronald, he was always called Tom by family and friends for no known for sure reason in-spite-of his given name of Ronald. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, son Barton and older brother Gene. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Dirk, four grandchildren, Doug (Katie), Kathryn (Michael), Colby (Emily), Janelle (Craig), four great-grandchildren, Trent, Owen, Hudson and Pippa, and his brother Jim (Sybil). After graduating from East High School in Wichita, KS, Tom attended Phillips University in Enid, OK, where he received his Bachelors degree, and then attended Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, MA, where he earned his STB, in Theology. Tom, with wife Linda and two sons, had four much loved and memorable pastorates: Flatbush Christian Church in Brooklyn, NY, First Christian Church in Kansas City, MO, Associate Minister at Country Club Christian Church of Kansas City, MO, and Senior minister at Liberty Christian Church in Liberty, MO. In Tom's words, "I have held four things especially dear in my heart, wife Linda, sons Dirk and Bart and their families, and fly fishing for trout in many streams and lakes of Colorado. Biblically speaking Linda has been a balanced mix of the Martha and Mary of Jesus' telling and I have been dumb lucky to be with her for 65+ years. God bless, and Amen."A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO with Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Christian Church Trust Fund, 427 E. Kansas, Liberty, MO 64068, or Kingswood Senior Living Community Foundation, 10000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114 or Rebuilding Together, 2050 Plumbers Way, Liberty, MO 64068. Funeral Home Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout

10507 Holmes Road

Kansas City , MO 64131

(816) 942-2004 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close