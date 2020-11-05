1/1
Ronald L. "Ron" Niblack
1943 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" L. Niblack
December 2, 1943 - November 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - age 76, retired Inspector of Hazardous Material for Boeing Aircraft passed away on November 02, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Chester Niblack, son Robert Niblack, brother David Niblack. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years Marti, mother Elsie Jenkins of Mulvane, KS, daughters Jennifer (Dennis) Arnold of Wichita, Cindy Ruelas of CA, daughter-in-law Kelly Niblack of Wichita, sisters Connie (Eric) Evans of Douglass, KS, Debbie (Gerry) Crawford of Bele Plaine, KS, brother Jerry Niblack of Viola, KS, Bruce (Gina) Niblack of Mulvane, KS, brother-in-law Dr. William (Earlene) Jones, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Graveside Service 1pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in the Garden of Devotion.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory in the Garden of Devotion
