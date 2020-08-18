1/2
Ronald L. Spurlock
Spurlock, Ronald L. age 75, owner of Ron Spurlock Heating and AC, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wednesday, August 19, with family present 5-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, 10am, Thursday, August 20, at Glenville Church, Wichita. Preceded by parents, Andy and Glenna (Garrett) Spurlock; brother, Jerry (Lu) Spurlock; brother-in-law, Frank Hipsher. Survived by wife, Lana; daughters, Michelle (Stephen) Hoover and Denise (Randy) Hall, all of Wichita; sisters, Judy Hipsher and Cheryl (Doug) Schaible, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Cayla (Andre) Phillips, Ciara Hoover, Camry (Tyler) Wyatt, Corri Hoover. Memorials: Glenville Church (missions), 4604 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217; Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.shinklemortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
