Ronald L. Stamback

Stamback, Ronald L. 70, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Stamback; sister, Bonnie Jean Stamback; brother, Donald Wayne Stamback. Survived by his wife, Linda Stamback; sons, Brian (Nicole) Stamback, Brad (Wendy) Stamback; grandchildren, Ariel, Gage and Devon Stamback; brother, Darrell (Debbie) Stamback; sisters, Connie (Tim) Armstrong, Ruth (Jim) Sobba, Cheryl Rosenhammer, Mary Alsop. A memorial has been established with Kansans For Life, Inc. Wichita, 3301 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 23, 2019
