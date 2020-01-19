Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Landwehr. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Landwehr, Ronald Lee 72, passed away at his home on January 13, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1947 to the late Frank and Susan (Puetz) Landwehr. He married Glenda (Meyer) Landwehr on December 2, 1972. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; sons Scott (April) and Kelly; daughters Julie (Jarrod) Cannaby and Nancy (Landon) Maltbie; brothers Francis, Ken (Barb), Larry and brother-in-law Frank Smith; sisters Vera Kampling, Mary Ann (Russell) Malcom, Eileen Trimble, Sue McMillen and sister-in-law Connie Landwehr; grandchildren Derek Landwehr, Kyle Landwehr, Kylee Maltbie, Taylin Cannaby, Merritt Cannaby. Preceded in death by his parents; sister-in law Nancy Landwehr, brother Charles, brother-in-laws Jerry Kampling, Jerry Trimble, and sister Rita Smith. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated to the Brain Bank at Mayo Clinic Florida. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road; Jacksonville, FL 32224 or to St Margaret Mary Knights of Columbus, Wichita, KS. Rosary Sunday, January 19, 2020 6:00 P.M. and Funeral Mass Monday, January 20, 2020 10:30 A.M. Both to be held at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. Interment to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery.

