Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Perrin. View Sign

DERBY-Perrin, Ronald Lee age 69, of Derby, KS, passed away February 25, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Survivors include his children, Jesse Perrin, Krisgina Fossoh, Amber Wing, and Maxie Richardson; and 13 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the First Christian Church in Wellington on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow the service at the Rose Hill Cemetery in South Haven, KS. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established with the . Frank Funeral Home, Wellington, KS.

DERBY-Perrin, Ronald Lee age 69, of Derby, KS, passed away February 25, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Survivors include his children, Jesse Perrin, Krisgina Fossoh, Amber Wing, and Maxie Richardson; and 13 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the First Christian Church in Wellington on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow the service at the Rose Hill Cemetery in South Haven, KS. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established with the . Frank Funeral Home, Wellington, KS. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.