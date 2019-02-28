DERBY-Perrin, Ronald Lee age 69, of Derby, KS, passed away February 25, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Survivors include his children, Jesse Perrin, Krisgina Fossoh, Amber Wing, and Maxie Richardson; and 13 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the First Christian Church in Wellington on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow the service at the Rose Hill Cemetery in South Haven, KS. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established with the . Frank Funeral Home, Wellington, KS.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Perrin.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019