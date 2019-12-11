Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Plankenhorn. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PINK HILL, NC-Plankenhorn, Ronald Lee died peacefully on Monday December 9, 2019 at the age of 68. Ronnie was one of the strongest men with the biggest heart, ever to have lived. He loved life, enjoyed his friends and family to the fullest and was always willing to help others. He was born in Garden City, Kansas and worked in the cattle and horse racing business most of his adult life. He loved to fish, hunt and find treasures at an auction. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Leanne Plankenhorn; his son, Shane Jackson (Ranae); daughter, Cassie Lanie (Matt); four grandchildren, Isaiah Jackson, Isabella Jackson, Emmit Schrier, Ezekiel Jackson; brothers, Mike Plankenhorn (Velda), Gary Plankenhorn (Sherri), Scott Plankenhorn (Julia); sisters, Linda Hinde (Mark), Lori Parker (Dean), Jennifer Truelove (Barton); nieces/nephews, Ryan, Josh, Kelsey, Lonni, Ross, Mason, Tyrel, Evan, Danielle, Nicole, Tyler, Tiffanye, Lindsey, Dalton, Walyne, Hayden, Cameron, Taylor, Quinn, Aydan; in-laws, Maralee Bahe, Bret Bahe (Shawn), Pam Day (Mike) and loyal companion, Abbey. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ruth Ann Plankenhorn and niece, Sara Plankenhorn. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am, EST Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Pink Hill Funeral Home, 1056 Hwy 11 N, Pink Hill North Carolina 28572. Online condolences may be sent to

