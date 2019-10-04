Reynolds, Ronald Lee 84, retired Guidance Counselor and Educator with the Haysville School District for 44 years, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Ronald was a Godly man, and served as a Deacon while attending Immanuel Baptist Church for many years. He was also an avid Wichita State fan. Ronald is survived by his wife, Karen Reynolds; son, David Reynolds (Belinda); daughter, Kayla Bauer (Robert); grandchildren, Kaci Chesbro and Blake Bauer; and three great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, October 7, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: Parkinson's Foundation and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019