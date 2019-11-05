ANDOVER-Seiwert, Ronald Lee 52, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Family will hold a memorial service 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 7421 SW Church Road Augusta, KS. Ronald was born in Wichita, KS on December 10, 1966, to the late Opal (Rohr) and Alfred Seiwert. Ron had owned Central Florida Props and had also worked at Fiber Glass Shop recently. He is survived by his companion, Linda Abbey; brothers, Ken Seiwert and wife Stacie, Michael Seiwert and wife Julie, Dean Seiwert and wife Valerie, Leslie Seiwert; sisters, Kathleen Haynes, Susan Clark, Carol DeCou and husband Terry, Jane Grillot and husband Stephen; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Edwards. Memorial donations may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019